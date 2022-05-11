De Bruyne, ruthless: see his goals for Manchester City

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
De Bruyne celebration.
The Belgian, figure of the match against Wolverhamton.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 11, 2022, 03:36 PM
Manchesterr City is a scoring machine. This Wednesday, during his visit to Wolverhampton, he had a brilliant first half, with a stellar performance by Belgian Kevin de Bruyne.
De Bruyne scored the first goal for City after a great pass from Bernardo Silva, 6 minutes into the game.
The local team achieved the tie, through Dendoncker.
Dendoncker arrived empty and defined first as a poised striker. Lethal replica from Wolverhampton to even the actions.pic.twitter.com/5q1pcaNiaQ
— Vertical Soccer (@futbol_vertical) May 11, 2022
Then followed the recital of De Bruyne, who scored the second and third, at 16 and 24.
And he didn’t stop, in the second part the Belgian kept his rhythm and scored one more, the fourth of the victory and of his account.
SPORTS
May 11, 2022, 03:36 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bruyne #ruthless #goals #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply