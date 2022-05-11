Friday, May 13, 2022
De Bruyne, ruthless: see his goals for Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
Kevin DeBruyne

De Bruyne celebration.

The Belgian, figure of the match against Wolverhamton.

Manchesterr City is a scoring machine. This Wednesday, during his visit to Wolverhampton, he had a brilliant first half, with a stellar performance by Belgian Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne scored the first goal for City after a great pass from Bernardo Silva, 6 minutes into the game.

The local team achieved the tie, through Dendoncker.

Then followed the recital of De Bruyne, who scored the second and third, at 16 and 24.

And he didn’t stop, in the second part the Belgian kept his rhythm and scored one more, the fourth of the victory and of his account.

See also  Will Luis Díaz be able to win the Premier? Manchester City defeated Newcastle

Recommended

