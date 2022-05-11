De Bruyne, ruthless: see his goals for Manchester City

Manchesterr City is a scoring machine. This Wednesday, during his visit to Wolverhampton, he had a brilliant first half, with a stellar performance by Belgian Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne scored the first goal for City after a great pass from Bernardo Silva, 6 minutes into the game.

The local team achieved the tie, through Dendoncker.

Dendoncker arrived empty and defined first as a poised striker. Lethal replica from Wolverhampton to even the actions.pic.twitter.com/5q1pcaNiaQ — Vertical Soccer (@futbol_vertical) May 11, 2022

Then followed the recital of De Bruyne, who scored the second and third, at 16 and 24.

And he didn’t stop, in the second part the Belgian kept his rhythm and scored one more, the fourth of the victory and of his account.

