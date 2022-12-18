Ronaldo’s tearful farewell, Kane’s missed penalty, the heavy flop of Belgium and Germany. There are many losers of the world championship in Qatar which goes on file with lights and shadows. And the shadows concern many champions who have been protagonists for years, such as De Bruyne, Cancelo and Thomas Muller. Serbia is also very disappointing.

The 2022 flop lineup is as follows: COURTOIS, RUDIGER, MILENKOVIC, RUBEN DIAS, CANCELO, DE BRUYNE, MILINKOVIC-SAVIC, ERIKSEN, MULLER, LUKAKU, RONALDO.

COURTOIS: from the protagonist of the Champions League final with Real to the fatal error on Sabiri’s goal with Morocco. Much is expected from the best goalkeeper of the year (Jascin award), who saves him with Canada, but the team is disappointing and goes out after a draw with Croatia.

RUDIGER: one of his goals for Spain, canceled by the var, could have changed Germany’s world history, but his balance is negative. Mistakes with Japan, modest matches with Spain and Costa Rica. With Chelsea and Real he has become accustomed to other returns.

MILENKOVIC: he fails the World Cup unlike his purple partner Amrabat. The defender, little helped by his teammates, is lacking with Brazil and Switzerland, has a share of the responsibility on an equal footing with Cameroon. And Serbia goes home.

RUBEN DIAS: also plays badly in the 6-1 win against Switzerland. He is not the usual inflexible defense guardian admired in City. Pepe helps him but can’t save him from the mistake, in half with Diogo Costa, which allows Morocco to eliminate Portugal.

CANCEL: set aside, a bit like Ronaldo, he is not the usual attacking hammer. He plays in the shadows throughout the first round, then Santos prefers Dalot and Guerreiro in the phase that counts. He comes off the bench with Morocco but doesn’t make an impact. The shadow of the raider dear to Guardiola.

DE BRUYNE: the lack of confidence declared before the World Cup was an omen. Belgium has split into clans and the golden generation leaves the scene. The City champion has never recorded as well as he could have.

MILINKOVIC-SAVIC: unexpected cues for the powerful Serbian all-rounder. A goal against Cameroon, two mediocre performances against Brazil and above all Switzerland. Sergei missed his chance and Serbia bowed out after dominating qualifying.

Eriksen: after the cardiac arrest at the European Championships, he was waiting for the World Cup like a dream. But Denmark disappointed and he didn’t make an impact, never managing to assert his class and desire to raise.

MULLER: sad farewell even for the most successful German player. Superfine offensive joker, Flick also used him as a central striker, with poor results. No flicker, missed opportunities, caught up in the collapse of Germany, partly expected.

LUKAKU: the long injury conditioned him, but when he came on he betrayed his team with trivial mistakes in front of goal: a post and three missed goals led to elimination with the Netherlands. Inter find themselves with a striker shaken by the disappointment of the World Cup.

RONALDO: in his last World Cup he conquers the record for having scored in five tournaments. But it is the only smile in the sad farewell. Santos replaces him and then unloads him, like many fans and teammates, preferring Ramos. When he enters with Morocco he doesn’t make a difference, and he leaves in tears.

They deserve a separate discussion KANE and NEYMAR. The English captain plays a good world cup, then sends the penalty to the star that eliminates him. The emblem of Brazil scores a great goal for the Netherlands, who go through on penalties remaining involved in the flop. Among the other disappointments of the world goalkeepers DIOGO COSTA and NEUERthe defenders MCGUIRE and SHARthe midfielder XHAKAthe attackers NUNEZ and MUSIALAthe joker Eden HAZARDwhich had been among the best in Russia.

Then there are some players who have been used little or nothing, such as RUI PATRICIO, DE VRIJ, DELIGT, DE KETELAERE. For many, but not for all, the possibility of redemption in four years.