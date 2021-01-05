De Bruyne is currently collecting an estimated 313,000 euros a week. But now he wants to be paid according to his services. According to English media, City offers its superstar an annual salary of EUR 18.7 million. Apparently too little. After Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David de Gea, he would only be the fourth highest earner in the Premier League. And de Bruyne again provides arguments this season why he can insist on more money. After 14 games, he has three goals and eight assists.

Kevin De Bruyne is close to signing a new, five-year contract at Manchester City worth over £ 300,000 a week, according to reports.#PL #ManCity #DeBruyne pic.twitter.com/jC2id6HK8o – Sky Transfer Center (@SkyTransferCent) January 4, 2021