Kevin de Bruyne is with Manchester city absolute top performer. Last season he was named “Player of the Season” in the Premier League. He should be rewarded with a new contract. Now Manchester City has made an initial offer. But surprisingly, the Belgian refused.
De Bruynes’ current contract runs until 2022, so no reason to rush to force an extension. Nevertheless, Manchester City want to extend as soon as possible. Probably also so that no other club would come up with the idea to inquire about the midfield star. A new contract should be valid until at least 2025. This is what the Citizens in particular want. The only sticking point is the salary. At least for the moment.
De Bruyne is currently collecting an estimated 313,000 euros a week. But now he wants to be paid according to his services. According to English media, City offers its superstar an annual salary of EUR 18.7 million. Apparently too little. After Mesut Özil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David de Gea, he would only be the fourth highest earner in the Premier League. And de Bruyne again provides arguments this season why he can insist on more money. After 14 games, he has three goals and eight assists.
However, it does not appear as if the fronts are so hardened that the number 17 will be sold. City will probably step up again in the next few months. An extension is very likely, as Pep Guardiola recently announced that he will remain coach in Manchester.
