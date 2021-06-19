Copenhagen (DPA)

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgium national football team player, is not afraid of any lasting impact of the facial injury he suffered before the start of the European Championship “Euro 2020”, after his first appearance with the Belgian national team in the tournament.

Manchester City’s De Bruyne suffered a broken nose after a violent interference with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final last month.

“It’s a little annoying but I’m used to it now, I’m also less afraid of interference, when I was on the field, I didn’t think about it,” he told a news conference.

The injury has not prevented him from being with the Belgium national team, led by coach Roberto Martins, as the 29-year-old undergoes what the Belgium coach describes as a “minimal intervention” rather than a full surgical intervention – to help protect the injured area and ensure that De Bruyne does not wear a condom when he returns. to play.

And after he missed the first match of the Belgian team, in which they beat the Russian team with three clean goals, De Bruyne participated as a substitute and contributed to the heart of his country for being late against the Danish team to a 2-1 victory last Thursday, where he made the goal of Thorgan Hazard and scored the winning goal.

After securing the Belgian team’s qualification from Group B, the Belgian team will meet its Finnish counterpart on Monday, and De Bruyne said that the focus is on working to return to the intensity of the full matches, without any fears of injury.

“I knew I wouldn’t catch up in the first game against Russia, but maybe I’ll get some time as a substitute against Denmark,” he said, adding: “I think playing for 45 minutes and then starting the game against Finland is very ideal to regain some momentum.”