Lukaku & co. qualified for the round of 16: the City midfielder starts from the bench, enters the second half and gives the comeback success first serving Thorgan Hazard then with a goal. The hosts had taken the lead after two minutes with Poulsen. On the tenth, the game stopped for a minute to pay homage to the Inter midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne walks in and turns on the light. Invisible in the first half, Belgium returns deadly in the second half with the entry of Witsel, Eden Hazard, who started off the bench for physical reasons, and above all the Manchester City midfielder, who with a goal and an assist (to Thorgan Hazard) overturns Denmark 2-1. Sigh of relief for Martinez, who puts in place a script disrupted at the start by the emotional blow of affection for Eriksen, on whose wave the hosts dominated a half, opened after 99 seconds by Youssef Poulsen with the second fastest goal in history of the European Championships, second only to that of the Russian Dmitry Kirichenko after only 65 seconds of the match against Greece at Euro 2004. The national team of Lukaku is the second team after Italy qualified in the round of 16, for the remaining place they will decide to the last day Finland-Belgium and Denmark-Russia.

FOR ERIKSEN – The most significant, and touching, moment of the Copenhagen afternoon in the tenth minute, the same as Eriksen’s illness in the first match against Finland: the whole stadium standing close to Christian with an affectionate applause, while the referee was on the pitch. Dutch Kuipers stops the game for a minute’s tribute to the Inter midfielder, experienced between looks and emotion, players hugging each other – the image is the close between Kasper Schmeichel and Simon Kjaer, formerly symbolic men of last Saturday’s rescue – with Romelu Lukaku gathered in prayer a little further on.

DANISH DOMAIN – That fateful tenth minute had already arrived with Denmark ahead one to zero, but the hosts of Hjulmand may have already scored two or three goals. To unlock the game, immediately after two minutes, a wrong postponement by Denayer and recovered by Hojbjerg, who turned it to Yussuf Poulsen: the Leipzig striker from the edge of the area framed the mirror and right-footed second post, putting Courtois. But apart from an immediate reaction with Schmeichel to block Mertens’ shot, in the first half only Denmark was seen on the field, making the defense of Belgium dance with Maehle in the 4 ‘, with Wass in the 6’, again with Braithwaite at 16 ‘and again with Damsgaard at 34’.

THE OVERTURN – After a non-existent first half, Martinez decided to play (instead of Mertens, opaque like everyone else) the De Bruyne card, who started off the bench for physical reasons like Eden Hazard. And beyond the different impact with the second half, after less than ten minutes from the rest, here is the same: Lukaku’s escape on the right, the ball on the edge of the area just for De Bruyne, preferring an assist to the shot for Thorgan Hazard, goalscorer of the 1-1. At 70 ‘then the overtaking: Lukaku keeps a ball alive with self-denial on the right, unloads it for Tielemans who triggers a combination between the Hazard brothers at the edge of the area from which a chocolate comes out only to be discarded for De Bruyne on the left than with a botta punishes Schmeichel badly positioned. Denmark does not give up and continues to believe it with Braithwaite, who has three golden opportunities in the 74th and 76th minutes and finally taking the intersection of the posts in the 86th minute. There is no happy ending, but Eriksen must have been proud of his boys anyway.

