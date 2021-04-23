London (AFP)

The Spanish coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, said that the Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is ready to participate on Sunday in the League Cup final against Tottenham, and the semi-final of the Champions League in the middle of next week against Paris Saint-Germain, France.

Doubts were surrounding the Belgian’s participation in these two matches, which are considered the most important for City this season, after suffering an ankle injury during the English Cup semi-final match, which City lost at the end of last week to Chelsea, 0-1, which put an end to his dream of winning a historic four this season. .

The 29-year-old missed the Wednesday Premier League match against Aston Villa «2-1» due to an injury that forced him to leave the field a few minutes after the start of the second half of the cup semi-final match, which made his participation in the two important matches scheduled for Sunday at Wembley. Wednesday over “Parc des Princes” is in doubt.

But Guardiola reassured the City fans by saying that De Bruyne and Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who had a muscle problem added to his many injuries this season, in the team’s behavior after the training session he played today.

The Spanish coach, who is walking firmly in City towards regaining the Premier League title, said both are ready, we have trained today and tomorrow we will decide.

City needs eight points from its remaining five matches in the Premier League to win the title for the third time in four seasons, while dreaming of winning the Champions League for the first time in its history, but his mission will not be easy in the semi-final against last year’s runners-up Saint Germain, who stripped Bayern Munich. The German from the title by removing him from the quarter-finals.

Guardiola has set his sights on the goal of lifting the Champions League Cup for the first time since 2011, when he was crowned coach of his former club Barcelona.

De Bruyne, who scored 8 goals in 32 matches this season, has imposed himself one of the main pillars of City since he came to him in 2015 from Wolfsburg, Germany, and has been crowned since reaching seven major City titles.

De Bruyne signed a new contract earlier this month that will keep him in City until 2025.

De Bruyne’s return to City is definitely welcome news for the Spanish coach of Belgium, Roberto Martinez, because he depends a lot on him next summer in the postponed European Cup finals from last summer due to the Corona virus.