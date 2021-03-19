London (AFP)

The Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne called on his teammates in Manchester City to ignore the possibility of winning the Spanish coach Josep Guardiola’s team in a historic quarter this season, and to deal with each match separately, the first of which is tomorrow «Saturday» at Everton Stadium in the quarter-finals of the England Cup for Football.

City is moving steadily to regain the Premier League title from Liverpool, as it is 14 points ahead of its closest rival, United, and has reached the League Cup final, where it faces Tottenham Hotspur in April.

Guardiola’s team also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, by beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0, with a total of the home and away matches.

City is now heading to the “Goodison Park” stadium with the opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the Cup for the fourth time, during five seasons under the supervision of the former coach of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

With the increase in talk about the possibility of achieving a historic quadruple this season, Guardiola is working hard to keep his players focused, and Ukrainian defender Alexander Zinchenko angered his Spanish coach this week, when he boasted that City has the best players in the world, and that he is in front of the most important two months in our career.

The Spaniard was quick to reduce the optimism of his Ukrainian player, realizing the difficulty of the challenges that await his team from now until the end of the season, which was also emphasized by his playmaker De Bruyne.

City had previously won the domestic treble in 2019, but failed in the Champions League, after being knocked out in the quarter-finals at the hands of local rivals Tottenham.

De Bruyne touched on that after defeating Monchengladbach on Tuesday, saying, “I remember that people used to say two years ago that we will win the title, but it is very difficult. The size of the mental and physical abilities that you must have as a player and a team is very high.”

“We are trying to do our best and focus on each match separately,” he said. “This is the only thing we can do.”

Everton has not won a major title since winning the English Cup in 1995, and Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team will enter the City match against the backdrop of two consecutive defeats in the domestic league.

City’s ambitions in the cup collide with the level presented by Chelsea, led by its new German coach, Thomas Tuchel, as the London team enters its Sunday match against Sheffield United, looking for an increase in the number of its consecutive matches without defeat since the arrival of the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach to 14.

Chelsea qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014, after resolving their confrontation with Atletico Madrid, leaders of the Spanish League, 3-0 in the aggregate of the first and second matches.

The most remarkable thing is that Chelsea have only scored two goals in the 13 matches they have played so far under the leadership of Tuchel, who has revived the newcomers Timo Werner and Kay Havertz, after suffering greatly under the leadership of his predecessor Frank Lampard.

The same applies to the other newcomer, Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, who opened the scoring for Chelsea on Wednesday against Atlético in the second leg of the “2-0” Champions League final, scoring his first goal in the “Blues” shirt since October.

But as evidence of his high standards and what he expects from his players, Tuchel saw that the former Dutch Ajax player has the opportunity to make more improvement, explaining, “He suffers a bit with our style of play, he has to adapt to our composition, and be more consistent with the ball.”

Chelsea should not have a hard time overcoming the hurdle of bottom-of-the-table Sheffield from a humiliating five-goal defeat at the hands of Leicester City, 24 hours after the abandonment of his beloved coach, Chris Wilder.

On Sunday, attention turns to the upcoming confrontation between Leicester City and its guest Manchester United, as the latter seeks to build on what he achieved Thursday in the Italian stronghold of Milan, where he emerged victorious 1-0 with the goal of the Frenchman returning from injury Paul Pogba, to reach the quarter-finals of the «Europa League competition. ».

United are looking for their first title since 2017 when they crowned the League Cup and the Europa League, but their Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that his team should not be judged based on the cups, but on the progress he has achieved under the leadership of his former scorer.

But winning the cup title will definitely relieve the pressure on the Norwegian, who thought that winning a cup may sometimes hide the facts of what is happening in the club, an improvement in performance or not, but we definitely aim to win because it is the reason behind playing football, you always aim to win titles.