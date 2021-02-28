Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, the midfielder of Manchester City, managed to write his name among the list of “Top 10” most goal-makers in the history of the English Premier League, and came tenth among the major giants in the history of English football.

De Bruyne, returning strongly from injury, made a goal for his colleague, Portuguese defender Robin Diaz, during the team’s match against West Ham in the “26th round” of the “Premier League”.

The website “Opta”, which specializes in statistics and records, stated that the veteran Welsh star, Ryan Giggs, is the first in goal-making in the history of the English Premier League, with 162 assists, in 632 matches, followed by Spaniard Cesc Fabregas, “111 assists” in a decisive way. 350 games, and Wayne Rooney came in third place (103 in 491 games).

As for the places from fourth to tenth, they were respectively occupied by Englishman Frank Lampard (102 assists in 609 games, “Dutch Dennis Bergkamp” 94 assists in 315 games “, Englishman Steven Gerrard (92 in 504 matches), and Spaniard David Silva (90 in 301 games », Englishman James Milner (84 in 533 games), his compatriot David Beckham (80 in 265 games,” and finally De Bruyne in tenth place (77 in 175 games), ahead of Teddy Sheringham (76 in 418 games, “which was tenth. Before De Bruyne made his final goal in the West Ham match.

It is noteworthy that De Bruyne’s crucial passes in the Premier League have been achieved since his move to City in 2015, with the exception of only one assist, which he made when he was with Chelsea in 2013.