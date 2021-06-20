Between games of poker and music, austerely, they celebrated the Dutch pass to the round of 16 as group winners, on Thursday, at his Zeist rally. Meanwhile, I was traveling North macedonia from Bucharest to Amsterdam knowing the first eliminated from this European Championship. It would be said that it is a final with nothingness as a trophy if it were not for the Orange –Despite the number of victories– still needs totouches to fly at cruising speed and because the fertile Pandev says goodbye of his first great tournament, of his national team and yesterday he slipped that very probably also of active football (follow the game live on AS.com).

Firm -As his characteristic 5-3-2, although he medicates to grant the 4-3-3 that they asked so much as the match progresses- he intends keep all your players Frank de Boer, who predicts only a couple of changes despite the insignificance of the crash. It would be strange if one of them were Depay, not just because of their sense of smell, but first because of the motivation that his signing for Barcelona may entail. And, above all, by the way to stimulate him yesterday at a press conference, at ensure that it is still below its level and that they will need it the most to go far in the tournament.

De Boer does not hide that his only objective is to continue oiling the machinery, with wide room for improvement or, at least, avoid squeaking, given that between last day and the round of 16 – in which Spain is not ruled out as a future rival – almost a week and a half will have elapsed. One of those two victims is most likely De Roon, threatened with sanction. Of the other possible exit of the eleven he did not release a pledge, although it is not unreasonable that he keeps Frenkie De Jong as baton and MVP Dumfries, both with 180 minutes, and dispense with Weghorst in favor of another De Jong, the sevillista Luuk.

“We do not want Pandev to retire, but if this is going to be his last game, we will win for him,” he proclaimed on Saturday. The more, one of the fixed of this North macedonia for which two good parts have not been enough – the first against Austria, the second against Ukraine – to scratch a single point. In case there wasn’t enough suspense with his goodbye after 20 years in the team, Pandev has missed two training sessions due to some discomfort on a knee he felt just before the Ukraine clash. What was not lost, omnipresent, were the four historic matches of Macedonia against the Dutch.

Also Alioski, Ademi and Darko Velkovski have exercised more carefully these days, although everything indicates that Angelovski will be able to count on his best figures to close the premiere in a European Championship with dignity. Between them, with Rayista Dimitrievski, Levantine Bardhi and the return to ownership of Majorcan Trajkovski.

Keys

Opposites: The Oranje is looking to improve, more possession and full points and North Macedonia, only the honor.

System: De Boer clings to his 5-3-2, although he no longer rules out trying the 4-3-3 that they were asking him so much during the game.

Part by part: Angelovski’s men liked them in the first half against Austria and the second against Ukraine, but it wasn’t enough.

Relaxation: “We cannot be tempted to relax,” Wijnaldum warned. The eighths are not until Sunday.

Aces to follow

Pandev: The incombustible forward, who scored against Austria, will leave the national team today.

By Ligt: Criticized by Van Basten after his debut against Austria, will want to claim.

Angelovski:

“If we want a good result, we will have to be perfect”



“If we want a good result against the Netherlands, and of course we want it, we will have to be perfect. We know very well who we are playing against, against a former European champion who is always fighting to win the title. It will probably start with him. The same team that played the second half against Ukraine, in our previous game, but I have yet to decide on it. Only by repeating the game of that section, which is when we were the Macedonia that we really are and the one we try to show in the Euro Cup, will we chances of saying goodbye with joy. Pandev? I’m glad I worked with this captain and this human being. “

From Boer:

“We are doing this well thanks to Dumfries”

“We still have room for improvement. For example, against Austria, in possession. And the coordination in attack, our depth, can still be better. And Depay? Memphis is the first to criticize his game, maybe so far he has been below of his level. We are going to hope, for the good of the Netherlands and for football in general, that he reaches the level we want, we need an excellent Memphis to go far. We take this game very seriously, North Macedonia will want show off to us – they already beat Germany in March, so we’ll have to be very right. We’re doing this well thanks to Dumfries, so he must enjoy every moment. “