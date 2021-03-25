Istanbul (Reuters)

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer said that his team received a strong blow in the defeat to Turkey in the opening of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, striker Burak Yilmaz scored three goals to lead the landowner to a 4-2 victory in Istanbul, ending the Dutch uprising that reduced the difference to one goal. After being trailed by 3-0.

De Boer told Dutch television after the match in Group G: A bad result and a strong blow, but it is the first match of ten in the qualifiers, and we will play in order to ensure that we do not waste any points, Turkey is a strong competitor, but it is not the team that we lose against, and we knew that Turkey would depend on Counterattacks, their first target being an example, we needed to make a mistake in order to stop the process of switching to attack, but we didn’t.

De Boer complained about the rhythm of his team’s play, and said: It seemed that we lacked ferocity and focus, but we created many opportunities, we must maintain the positives, because things are changing rapidly in football, we have to turn this page and with the experience of the players present, I am sure to do that, we think What happened was bad, but I will not cry over what happened, we have to do better than that.

The Netherlands will return to host Latvia on Saturday, before heading out to play Gibraltar next Tuesday.