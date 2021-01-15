Efesé continues to arm itself for the second round of the competition. After the arrival of Datkovic and Antoñito, the third reinforcement that lands in Cartagena is Pablo Ezequiel De Blasis (La Plata, Argentina, 32 years old), midfielder who signs in the Benipila entity until the end of the season.

Former Eibar player for the last two years, and where he scored a total of seven goals in 58 games played, De Blasis arrives in the port city after having spent these months without a team. At the end of last year, the Argentine did not renew in Ipurúa. In “the next few days”, as stated in the statement issued by the club in which his hiring was made official, he will join the rest of the squad to prepare for the next league match, in which the Albinegros host Mirandés on Monday , January 25, at 9:00 p.m.

De Blasis is doing well throughout the attack front, occupying the demarcation of end, midfielder or forward. But he also played for Eibar as a right back. In the gunsmith box, Mendilibar used him as a patch against Sevilla, at the beginning of last season, and would put him back several games later due to the great performance he offered in that part of the field.

Before signing for Eibar, De Blasis played in Mainz 05 of the German league, a club to which the people of Eibar paid 3 million euros for its hiring. Now, he arrives in Cartagena to give more depth to the Albinegra offensive, essential to get out of the lower part of the table, from where Efesé has to escape.