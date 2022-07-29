The Cartagonova Municipal Stadium hosted this Friday the presentation of Argentine playmaker Pablo de Blasis before his fans. About 400 Albinegros fans came to the field to applaud and cheer the player on his return to Cartagena.

The footballer addressed the fans with the following words: «Let them know that a large part of this decision to stay had to do with the love they made me feel last year, both for the team and for me. I thank you very much for the gesture of having come here. For me and my family it is very important. I hope that this year goes well for everyone and that we continue to encourage Cartagena together so that it continues to grow.

In addition, the ‘8’, who will play his second full season with the albinegra, gave away balls, took photos and signed as many autographs as the fans requested, in an act full of emotion and in which he was accompanied by Paco Belmonte, president of the entity and Manuel Sánchez Breis, sports director. His wife and his daughters also attended the event.