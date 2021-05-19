The pandemic has meant that most of the Cartagena players have had to wait for the penultimate round of the league to meet their fans. Many, in fact, left in January without experiencing the sensation of playing a game with an audience at Cartagonova. The Argentine Pablo De Blasis, 33 years old and former of Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata, Ferro Carril Oeste, Mainz 05 and Eibar, gave him time to know how Efesemanía tightens in these transcendental matches. “I don’t even want to imagine what this full stadium must be. I felt like in Argentina, because these people push a lot, for the better, “he confessed at the end of the meeting.

«This hobby deserved to see a match of their team in the Second Division. It was hard for them that Cartagena rose and could not come throughout the year. Therefore, this triumph also has to be dedicated to them. We have had hard times. Things were not working out and we were not able to leave the relegation places. Fortunately, the coach got to know us quickly, he played the keys he had to play and we are having a very good end of the season “, summed up the ‘8’ from Albinegro, who scored the third goal. He provoked the penalty, asked Elady for it and scored it. His celebration by leaving in front of the low side stands and taking off his shirt is already iconic for the Cartagena fans.

Climb the Mallorca



Happiness not only overflowed in Cartagena last night. Also in Mallorca, where a large group of fans followed the game on a giant screen next to the Son Moix field. The triumph of Cartagena gave the Balearic Islands a direct promotion to First. The vermilion squad celebrated their return to the top flight, ten months after coming down, at their concentration hotel in Tenerife. Tonight they play at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López. But it doesn’t matter.