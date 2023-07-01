Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis do not want to extend De Blasis’ soap opera any longer, a summer classic. The president and sports director of Cartagena are not going to wait forever for the Argentine and they will not hesitate to replace him if the transfer market offers convincing alternatives. The long-awaited meeting between the representative and the club, scheduled for this Saturday, was postponed to next week. Now, Chiquito is already in Argentina and his priority is to listen to the offer of his life team: Gimnasia y Esgrima.

In some charged statements, prior to the national congress of supporters clubs, Belmonte was as blunt as he was respectful about it. “If something very interesting comes along, our obligation is to pay attention to the market, to our transfer strategy. De Blasis would understand, just like if his heart says ‘yes’ to what he wants from Argentina. We have to continue our planning with the utmost respect for De Blasis », he said to questions from THE TRUTH.

The albinegro president was scheduled to meet this Saturday with Chiquito’s agent, Martín Guastadisegno, where many things had to be clarified about the future of a footballer who has become a true emblem for the club and the albinegro fans. Belmonte understands that if the agent decided to postpone the appointment to “next week” it is because “it was not so urgent” and the player’s priority is “wanting to hear” Argentina’s offer.

“Yesterday [el viernes para el lector] His agent wrote to me. He came from Italy and this Saturday he was passing through Valencia. And I said, ‘Is it very, very urgent?’ More than anything, to know where the shots were going. De Blasis was leaving for Argentina this weekend and we have postponed it to next week […] The meeting has been postponed and it was not so urgent,” said Belmonte, who anticipates a “quiet” weekend in the market and yes with signings “at the beginning or middle of next week.”