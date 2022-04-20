Pablo de Blasis took it almost for granted this Wednesday that his stage in Efesé is a matter of the six days that remain to be played. He said it in an extensive press conference, to which he answered all the questions, most of them focused on knowing if the 34-year-old Argentine will return to Gimnasia next summer, the club of his life, in which he was trained and of which he is one more fan.

“It is a personal matter. Since day 1 that I left [de Argentina], ten years ago, I always thought about the moment of return because when you are a fan of a club you live it that way. Now when you’re around [de ese regreso]It has nothing to do with the effort [económico] and the words they do here in Cartagena, although obviously I will always be grateful because they went looking for me when nobody wanted me, ”said De Blasis, with the greatest clarity that he can speak when the season has not yet ended.

The Argentine assured, as he has been doing “for three years”, that he wants to return to Gymnastics and offering a good version of himself. «Argentine football is physical, a lot of dispute, a lot of running. I don’t want to go six months or a year. It is not that image that I want to give to Gimnasia. There’s a little more chance [de oportunidades] than other previous years, where I knew that I still did not want to take that step […] I am excited to return at a good age to play in Gymnastics ». Next year he will be 35 and his wish is not to return at 37 or 38.

The footballer, a fundamental pillar, also hinted that his priority is Gymnastics. «When the time comes, and there may be the possibility that in Argentina it is not given for certain things, for whatever it is, I will assess here. It’s not that I feel like coming back, or it’s my team or I’d stay here [en España] and Cartagena has priority». De Blasis insisted that he only thinks about the six days that remain, described the year as “great” and thanked Carrión for his role because he had “never” played with that confidence before.