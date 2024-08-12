The Member of Parliament Andrea De Bertoldi he would have made himself “available” to a group of entrepreneurs in the geothermal sector in Tuscany “upon signing a professional consultancy contract with his associated firm of accountants”. This is what the members of the National Commission for Discipline and Guarantee of Fratelli d’Italia in the expulsion order “with immediate effect” against the Trentino MPwho today announced his farewell to the Fdi group in the Chamber. The text, seen by Adnkronos, is signed by the president of the Commission, the lawyer Roberto De Chiara, and by the secretary Filippo Milone.

What happened

It all began in June, when Giovanni Donzelli, as head of the Organization Department of Fratelli d’Italia, promoted disciplinary action against De Bertoldi, “representing” the affair to the board of arbitrators, “which he said he had learned about” from a regional councilor of Fdi in Tuscany.

Completing the complaint is a copy of the consultancy contract “concerning the creation of a consortium of companies between the subjects already constituting a network of companies for the best protection of their interests in the territory and for the continuation of the commercial activity connected to the production of renewable energy produced with geothermal plants”. The contract, “in the form of a professional assignment letter, on the letterhead of the professional firm” had as its recipient “the professional firm, in the person of Dr. – omitted – and Dr. Andrea De Bertoldi (the ‘Professional’)”, the arbitrators write in the provision.

What is being contested against De Bertoldi

De Bertoldi is therefore accused of violating Article 3 of the Statute and Articles 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Fdi Code of Ethics. In the preliminary hearing of last July 4th before the Disciplinary Commission, De Bertoldi “radically denies any charge” maintaining “his extraneousness to the professional affair indicated”. However, the probity magistrates do not believe the deputy’s version.

“The circumstance that sees a person seeking institutional relationships with representatives of the State for the sole purpose of submitting sectoral requests that are of a purely political nature, instead signs a professional contract with the firm of his interlocutor who is also a prominent political figure in the national field, certainly represents a factor of inappropriateness that, from the point of view of internal ethics of a political party – and, therefore, disciplinary – cannot be ignored and disavowed”, the members of the Commission reiterate. “Nor – they continue – has the Hon. De Bertoldi completely dispelled any doubts on the absence of the aforementioned objections”.

“The circumstance that a prominent national exponent of Fratelli d’Italia could incur assessments of inappropriateness in his professional relationships or of an alleged conflict of interest would inevitably damage the image of the political party, which focuses its battles of values ​​against a widespread national bad habit on transparency and integrity of conduct”, add De Chiara and Milone decreeing the expulsion of De Bertoldi from the party.

De Bertoldi also out of parliamentary group

“There is not a single credible reason in the excuses given by Andrea De Bertoldi for his announced resignation from the parliamentary group of Fratelli d’Italia. Proof of this is that De Bertoldi has never expressed any dissent with respect to the political line and initiatives pursued by the FdI group, nor has there been any vote of his that differs from that expressed by the aforementioned group on a significant measure approved by the Chamber in the current legislature. There are other reasons why the incompatibility of the Honorable De Bertoldi with the parliamentary group of FdI has arisen, and they are clearly expressed in the measure adopted by the National Commission for Guarantee and Discipline of FdI with which his expulsion from Fratelli d’Italia was decided, which consequently entails the expulsion of the aforementioned from the parliamentary group that I preside”, declares the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Chamber of Deputies, Tommaso Foti.