Cir, the De Benedettis’ plan to take back all of Kos

THE De Benedetti are focusing on healthcare residences for the elderly, the objective is to recover all the shares of Kosfor this reason talks are about to start on the part of Around For detect 40% held by the fund F2iled by Renato Radishesentered Kos in 2016. According to what more than one market source reports to Milano Finanza, the holding company is owned in equal parts by Rodolfo, Marco and Edoardo De Benedetti (the three sons of the engineer Carlo) and led by the CEO Monica Mondardini would be about to start the negotiation.

The floor of asset rotation could be valid overall at least 2 billion euros. In this process of valorising the F2i portfolio – continues Milano Finanza – in addition to the clinics Kos also includes the dossier concerning the disposal of 2i Rete Gas (there is an exclusive negotiation with Italgas), the sale of 40% of Iren Acqua (the water hub of the North West multi-utility) and the sale of a minority of the new player which should arise from the merger between the two subsidiaries Ef Solare and Sorgenia.