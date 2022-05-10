Russia – Ukraine war, even the engineer De Benedetti thinks it is not a good thing to follow the Americans

Business Italians: what a good name, Director! “Business” is in the financial sense inherent in Piazza Affariwhich in the more general and popular one of “events, problems, Italian facts“. In these few lines, let’s see the sense a little ‘to De Benedetti: “Let’s think about the Affarinostrithat is, always, ad Business Italians“.

Perhaps for the first time, I fully agree with Carlo De Benedettithe flagship of the PD and all self-styled progressives. An engineer treated like an oracle from the left. Black beast of Berlusconi and his relentless critic (recently he announced that he would have run away from Italy, if they had elected him President of the Republic) said, in a nutshell, “let’s think first of all of Business Italians! “

So, for a change, he placed himself in the opposite field to that of the famous new father perhaps close to ninety years old. Also thanks to the sufferings suffered in the agony ofOlivetti and to the subsequent reflections on the mistakes made, he considered the clear negative signs of the warrior road, carelessly embarked on (Last title on the front page: After a week in “red”, European lists are unable to “raise their heads”, closing net and widening the losses in the end. Piazza Affari closes at -2.7%. Energy collapses …).

Then the rightly worried Charles… gave everyone the alarm clock. In particular, we hope, he may have awakened some philosopher and some romantic dissertator on freedom, on the war that beforeRussian invasion there would have been no, as there would have been no elections eliminated for alleged fraud and there would not have been a coup and there would have been no massacred Russian minority crying out for lack of freedom. An earthly paradise, in short, ruined by that butcher, sick monster of Putinindeed dead and replaced by a double with Parkinson’s.

Hear what music the oracle played (already ex?) De Benedetti: “Today we Europeans have no interest in waging war on Putin. The interests of United States and the United Kingdom on the one hand andEurope and in particular ofItaly on the other, they diverge absolutely. Self Biden wants to wage war on Russiathrough l‘Ukraine, it’s his business. We cannot and must not follow him. “

Perhaps the disastrous, easily predictable, boomerang effect sanctions, will bring to your senses someone who thinks of everything, except the consequences of the war … on Business Italians. I remember that last year Affaritaliani reserved a space for articles and news regarding Giuseppe Conte.

He should read to us: “Be kind, you took the time to answer Fedez, find a minute for us. You, with the criticism addressed to Dragons and the scornful response received could have the future of us all in our hands. Agree with anyone, starting with Gianluigi Paragone And Vito Petrocelli, a line to nail Draghi in the hallway! The majority is there … “Would the government fall? Would there be an international scandal for turncoat Italy? We are used to it. Better a shower of initial insults than a shower of bombs.

Initially, of course, there would be. Afterwards you would be considered far-sighted sages. Probably our disengagement would push others to follow us, cooling the European war enthusiasm and forcing the USA either to do the same or to take the field directly. At that point the statements of De Benedetti would be obvious to all: the total divergence between Business Americans And Business Italians. And Zelensky? You keep doing what you do best: the actor.

