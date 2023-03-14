De Benedetti and the Democratic Party, the words to Giletti’s Non è l’arena

The media set is that of Non è l’arena (La 7), the program hosted by Massimo Giletti. In connection there is a big shot, the engineer Carlo De Benedetti pasionario alternating current red who has something to say on the left, after the publication of a pretentious pamphlet: “Radicality. The change that Italy needs”, published among other things by Solferino of Cairo and therefore by Corriere della Sera and not by its Domani. Even the publisher has switched to the competition. “Let’s go well”, Sora Lella would say.

De Benedetti in the book has the courage to affirm that: “Capitalism has betrayed its task” and that is to produce: “The greatest possible well-being for the greatest possible number of people, while today, it produces enormous wealth destined for a few (that is, for himself, ed), at the expense not only of the vast majority, but of the planet” ( sic).

But let’s get back to the transmission.

The conductor knows how to do his job and expertly pulls out the red sheet and says that: “today the Democratic Party wins in Parioli and no longer in the suburbs”.

Colpaccio expertly placed, dear Giletti.

And at this point the bull Carlo can’t see us anymore. He snorts, gasps and squirms, his nostrils smoking: he sets off at full speed and loads: “I have no doubts that the Democratic Party has conquered the bourgeoisie and lost the people. It’s a fact. And that’s exactly what pisses me off.”

Note the masculine and virile curse word that gives “charisma and symptomatic mystery”, as Battiato sang. And then he continues speaking of Schlein: “I’ve met her more than once, I consider her a person passionate about politics”. A few days earlier at an event of the Corriere della Sera Foundation he had put his hands forward after having praised her: “Maybe in six months I will say very badly about it. I don’t know if he will be able to move in the jungle of the Democratic Party”, and here we are at the Salgarian evocation. The Engineer is a river in full flow despite having played 88 years and goes wild saying that the Third Pole of Calenda and Renzi is irrelevant, like the rest of Conte’s Five Star Movement. Then he returns to his old love of him, the Democratic Party, stating that he did not vote for Schlein because his wife would have voted for Bonaccini by making a draw. Elementary Watson, elementary! This is an engineer and he knows algebra, 1 -1 is zero, even and a draw. You save time and trouble and you don’t go to vote like those naive militants in the rain who don’t know how to do arithmetic. What a beautiful thing is algebra. Then a certain sadistic perculation of the typical Pd voter could not be missing to which he says: “Absolutely I have always been in favor of the property. I have declared it for 10 years. I declared it when I was vice president of Confindustria”. In fact, as Gruber also said, he has his residence in Switzerland and pays taxes there (28%) so the speech, if anything, is for his stupid colleagues who work and pay taxes in Italy (43%).

In short, something à la Marchese del Grillo.

But let’s get to the main criticism that De Benedetti makes against the Democratic Party, of which he has always boasted of having card number 1, that is, of having betrayed the proletariat for the bourgeoisie. A true but absolutely lunar statement given that he and people like him were the main driving force behind this transformation.

The Democratic Party has transformed over the years into an American liberal-style party, the party that wins in wealthy neighborhoods, precisely Parioli and the historic center of Rome, but loses in the suburbs, such as Tor Bella Monaca, Laurentino 38, Spinaceto, Corviale to remain only in the Roman example, but the discourse is valid for all of Italy. It wins among the owners of prestigious penthouses who live in the city centre, those who have their hands greasy with salmon canapés, those who enjoy champagne on the terrace, those who “like people who like them” and coincidentally Schlein, just elected marks the definitive consecration of radical left-wing chicism. Daughter of big professors, Jewish, bisexual, very rich, her brother a university physicist, she is exactly at the antipodes of what De Benedetti says he loves but he -as we know-, basks in the contradiction and admires her, courts her and makes her she. You know that the contradiction confuses and amazes and that the interlocutor thinks he is stupid because he hasn’t understood and is unable to say that “the king is naked”.

He likes the poor bum who doesn’t make ends meet, who lives in public housing and who has the triple of Marx, Engels and Lenin in his cellar. But then Schlein votes. Kudos to the consistency Engineer!

In fact, if the Democratic Party has completely lost contact with the people it is thanks to people like the new secretary but De Benedetti plays dumb showing at least a fair amount of worrying mental confusion and/or structural paraculism.

Subscribe to the newsletter

