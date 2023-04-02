De Benedetti gives the show to the “Republic of the poor”. But he forgets his (questionable) past. The comment

The age is there, 88 years old. A propensity for acid controversy and deconstructive as well. So one can hardly say that Carlo De Benedetti’s shows are new. But yesterday’s one at the tomorrow party, that would “the Republic of the poor”, it seemed excessive even to the Entourage of the Engineer. The occasion, if one can say so, was given to him precisely in Tempi radicali, a title that in itself evokes the splendor of youthful battles even if now advanced senescence returns the image of a fat, tired and ill-aged man who runs around holding a pamphlet published by Solferino like a Savonarola from the Eporediense.

The cartoon of the wise Yogananda for Affaritaliani.it



The topic was brand new, something that has never been talked about and naturally attracts attention like the presence of Marilyn Monroe at a party of stubborn gays and that is “A new left is possible”. Double interview, because there was also the new progressive holy card, the Swiss compatriot Schlein, which took on ridiculous tones when the two began to duet squeaking at each other in a silly little game of references, winks and embarrassing little moves. The moderator was an old fox of the left, unfortunately she too embezzled and lackluster, Daniela Precious.

