De Benedetti, Paola Ferrari against her father-in-law: “Disgusting words about Meloni”

“I want to completely distance myself from what was said by the engineer Carlo De Benedetti, who is my children’s grandfather, because they are extremely serious words that have deeply disturbed me, spoken towards the Prime Minister and in particular, but not only, of a woman”. Thus the journalist Paola Ferrari in the aftermath of the strong declarations of Carlo De Benedetti during the festival of the newspaper ‘Domani’ in Modena on the government and on the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“I have had a very distant relationship with my husband’s family – she told Adnkronos – for several years, but certain things still hurt me. I find it very serious to use these terms, which offend the person but also the Italian institutions for the office that Giorgia Meloni holds, and also all the Italians who voted for her. I want to express to Giorgia Meloni all my solidarity and all my deep sorrow for her words that have been addressed to her ”.

The Rai journalist, who is married to the son of the engineer De Benedetti, the entrepreneur Marco, then added: “I completely dissociate myself, I totally distance myself. I think that respect for the political opponent is crucial, so I feel offended too. Disgusting, serious, offensive and inappropriate words, also because the political opponent must always be respected”.

What De Benedetti said

“This is a right that has one primary characteristic, incompetence. Beyond the positions that can divide even very distant opinions, it is expected that a small number of citizens, called to govern, have competences”, were the words of the editor of Domani, Carlo De Benedetti, during a debate with the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein, in an initiative of the newspaper. “These are, first of all, incompetents. Then they are largely ignorant. Then they are mostly people who don’t even understand what they are saying”.

“I’ll give just one example. That figurine of our prime minister – continued De Benedetti -, when she comes out of a meeting in Brussels, she says that she is satisfied, but she doesn’t realize that the Brussels bureaucrats are also listening to her. If you are satisfied, and instead nothing has happened on migrants at the European Council, then you mean that anything can be done with Italy. It is self-defeating to go out and say you are satisfied, to say that it was a historic Council, when you have achieved nothing ”.