De Arrascaeta is progressively gaining weight in Uruguay. In the search to improve the attacks of the Uruguayan team, Tabárez has found in the 10 of the national team an element with which to give greater continuity and clarity to the offensive section. A footballer who despite not playing the games completely, is serving as a link and companion in the rival field so that the opposing goal can be closer.

The Flamengo footballer is completing a good Copa América. With Uruguay growing game after game, the inside game has been nurtured with its appearance. Something that is also supported by a progressive growth of the center of the field, in addition to who accompanies in three quarters of the field. Without those of Tabárez having an overflowing football, De Arrascaeta shows that he is with the arrow up, enhancing the attacks of his team and further confirming his presence on the pitch of Brazil.

Agglutinating play in the center lane, the best that 10 is offering is to show itself as support in front of the Uruguayan half, just before they step on the area. Giving a pass option for the team to gain meters, and also moving to the sides at certain times to give more possibilities, the best moments of the Tabárez team happen when De Arrascaeta appears the most. Even so, his incidence is not only behind the rival midfielders, but he also achieves it when he steps into the area to finish.

He is being a great companion facing the goal that Uruguay has in front of. Moving with some freedom, contacting the ball and combining, De Arrascaeta has managed to reach the shot on more than one occasion. Without going further, the society that the Charruas have found with Betancur and he has increased the capacity to generate danger. The main task he has is not to score goals, but it is something important for his team in order to make chances.

Although it is usually replaced, Tabárez has to take advantage of his most talented players. Those who have the capacity to influence the game of the national team and affect the rival field. And those who, like De Arrascaeta, give their teammates the chance to speed up the attacks.