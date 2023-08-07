Marcello De Angelis, because asking for his resignation is surreal. The comment

I do not know Marcellus DeAngelis. Because everyone was silent when he was elected to Parliament with AN and the storm is breaking out now, with Giorgia Meloni efficient premier at Palazzo Chigi? Yet he does not collaborate with the young and active Prime Minister! He was convicted and served his sentence. Like Sofricolumnist of “La Repubblica”, after the sting as inspirer of the ruthless Calabresi crime, carried out by the militants of “Lotta continua”, one of which, Pietrostefani, is free, like air, in Paris.

Balanced position taken by the governor of Lazio, Francesco Rocca, who hired De Angelis as communications manager: “Marcello has a technical role for which he was chosen, given his many years of professional experience and which has nothing to do with the political orientation of the institution, which I am honored to represent”. Why can’t a citizen (even if he is a collaborator of a regional president) legitimately express a doubt about a sentence? The judgments they must certainly be respected, but they can be discussed. They are not dogmas or matters of faith. From this point of view, it is surreal and to be rejected request for resignation of De Angelis, advanced by the justicialist sectors of the left.

