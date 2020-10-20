It has been 25 years since Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released. On this occasion, both have changed their names on Twitter. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film also featured Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher and Farida Jalal in the lead roles. It has been the most liked film of Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have named their names as Raj and Simran on DDLJ’s 25th Anniversary from the film. Apart from this, both have also changed their photos on all social media accounts. Shah Rukh Khan has updated Raj Malhotra and Kajol has updated the name Simran.

On this occasion, Kajol shared a special memory with the fans and wrote the post, “Raj and Simran, two people, one film, 25 years and love is not stopping coming.” I am grateful to all those who made it and the film that is today is fantastic, it is a history in itself. Fans, love and blessings to all of you. “

Raj & Simran!

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today .. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you ♥ ️# 25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 – Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

‘Gopi Bahu’ of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ told what will be new in the show this time? Talk about bonding with ‘Kokilaben’ in real life

Bigg Boss 14: This contestant has been eliminated from home but there is a strong twist in it

It is known that the film itself has made many box office records. The song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ was shot by Kajol in the movie. Kajol was quite uncomfortable about this scene. Kajol had told in an interview that she did not like the idea of ​​shooting in just one towel. Then when Aditya persuaded him, she accepted and went on shooting.