‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ is the iconic love story of Hindi cinema. This film has completed 25 years. The movie was released on 20 October 1995. The film was the directorial debut of 23-year-old Aditya Chopra. The film was well received by the audience. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were a tremendous hit. The songs of this film were a tremendous hit. These were composed by Jatin-Lalit. During an interview, he told a funny anecdote related to the song of the film.

20 songs were composed for the film

All the songs of the film DDLJ ranged from ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Layana’ to ‘Jara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’. Recently, in an interview to Marie Claire, Jatin of the Jatin-Lalit duo had told that they had composed 20 songs for the film. After rejecting 5 or 6 of these, the rest were taken to Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. There was a song in these 14-15 songs ‘Chal Pyar Karegi’.

A song was taken in Salman Khan’s film

The song was used in Salman Khan’s 1998 film Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai. This song was rejected for ‘DDLJ’ at that time but was later used in Salman Khan’s film. Not as much as ‘DDLJ’, this song was also a hit. Let me tell you that there are lyrics of lyrics, we will take you away, we will take our bride. It fits on the title of DDLJ.

After listening to the script, the jackpot was felt

Jatin had told, when we heard the script, we thought that our hands had got jackpot. We both worked hard. We had composed 20 songs keeping all the scenes in mind.