The entire team is celebrating the completion of 25 years of Dilwal Dulhania Le Jayenge. In such a situation how Karan Johar was to stay behind. He played a small role in this film and was also a part of its making. He considers DDLJ to be his training ground. On this occasion, he has posted some memories related to the film on his Instagram account.

Karan told the film his training ground

Karan has also written a note with it. He writes, DDLJ is very special to me and will always be… It was my training ground… I have a never-ending memory of our time on the set… The film has got the status of Legendary Love Story And I am proud that I was a small part of this beautiful film. Thank you addicted to all my learning and memories…



Shahrukh Khan and Kajol changed their names

Karan has posted pictures. In one of these videos, he is seen talking to Amrish Puri. Amrish played the role of Kajol’s father in the film. In another picture, he is seen in a group of 3 friends. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra. The film was shot in India, London and Switzerland. Shahrukh played the role of Raj Malhotra and Kajol played Simran. Shahrukh and Kajol have changed the names of their Twitter handles after the film completes 25 years. Shahrukh Raj Malhotra and Kajol Simran are seen on Twitter.