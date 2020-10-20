The team of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will celebrate the completion of 25 years. On this occasion, many funny stories related to the film are circulated on the internet. Not only this, Shah Rukh Khan has taken his Twitter name Raj Malhotra and Kajol has done Simran. Shahrukh and Kajol are also good friends in real life. He had a lot of fun during the shooting of the film. Kajol narrated a funny anecdote related to the shooting during an interview.

It was difficult to film a romantic scene

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was released on 20 October. It can still be considered the best love story of Hindi cinema. All the songs of the film have been blockbusters and its scenes are also iconic. In the film, Shahrukh and Kajol have a scene on the bed. Kajol described the film fair as a funny anecdote. Aditya Chopra wanted to make this scene steamy but had to struggle a lot to shoot it.

The bed scene was shot after several retakes

Kajol had told that she and Shah Rukh were laughing when they were shooting this scene. He had to give many retakes for this scene. Shahrukh was supposed to speak dialogues as he was serious and as the two looked at each other, both of them would laugh. However, whatever may have been difficult to shoot the film, but seeing many scenes of it, the heartbeat of people still increases.

