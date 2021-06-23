“The answer” to the Vatican “is simple: Parliament is sovereign, parliamentarians decide independently. The Zan bill has already passed to the House, now it is in the Senate, is doing “its iter” and us we do not accept interference. Parliament is sovereign and so it remains “. The Speaker of the Chamber said, Roberto Fico, to Agora on Rai 3.

“Today the question of labor rights is paramount, in a world that is changing rapidly, in such a ruthless globalization, we must be able to have new up-to-date protections for the new categories of workers. The minimum wage is key and I defend e I claim the citizenship income, which in such a difficult moment was very important “.

“On the blocking of layoffs we need to find the most balanced solution possible, without tears. We need to understand the historical moment, with a social dialogue but if it fails, at this moment we leave the redundancy block. If there are other good solutions, let’s talk about it, dialogue is the main way “.

The count’s party? “I think this is news released incorrectly, because there is no Conte party. There is only one job within the Five Star Movement and when there is important work, there is always some debate. It’s healthy and okay. “

“The Movement has its own autonomy and we think that talking, dialogue with the Democratic Party is an added value. We are doing it, in some cities things have gone well, in others it has not been possible but this is undoubtedly the road “.