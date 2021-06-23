The premier Mario Draghi he spoke to the Senate in the Chamber, replying on the Zan bill to the senator of the Democratic Party, Alfieri, about the criticisms raised by the Vatican: “About discrimination. I dwell on the discussion of these days in the Senate, without wanting to enter into the merits of the question, without entering into the merits of the parliamentary discussion, which the government is following, this is the moment of Parliament, it is not the moment of the government. Ours is a secular state, Parliament is always free to discuss ”.

“Our legal system contains all the guarantees to respect international commitments, including the Concordat. There are the preventive checks in the committees and then the subsequent checks by the Constitutional Court ”adds the premier. “I quote a sentence of the Constitutional Court: ‘Secularism is not indifference of the state towards the religious phenomenon, it is the protection of pluralism and diversity’”, underlines Draghi. “Yesterday Italy signed a joint declaration together with 16 other European countries expressing concern about the articles of law of Hungary that discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation,” he says, concluding his reasoning on homophobia and the Zan Ddl.