Ddl Nordio, Mattarella and the confrontation with Meloni. Here’s what the President will tell you

The reform of justice Of Nordius is about to arrive at Quirinal. The text that the minister will present a Mattarella it does not present constitutional criticalities, but it gives rise to some doubt to the head of state. The president – we read in the Corriere della Sera – will sign the authorization to present the bill to the Chambers as a duty of his office (in republican history there are no precedents to the contrary). Which, they repeat bored on the hill, it is not a decree-law immediately operational and will therefore have in front of him a parliamentary path not brief and susceptible to adjustments right up to the last moment. The most sensitive problems, for the head of state, and which could call him into question — if, in the headquarters of final ratificationthe text remained as it is today — they seem to focus mainly on two articles of the mini-reform. What makes it disappear abuse of office and the one that drastically reduces the range of the influence traffic. Themes they could create friction with the EU.

