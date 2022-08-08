L’Italy it hasn’t made great strides compared to other European countries in the technology sector, but now it seems that it is heading in the right direction.

Inside the DDL Competition in fact we find paragraphs dedicated to the figure of Content Creator which in Italy was not regulated. Now it seems that this figure has been taken seriously by the Italian government as content creators will be legally recognized from now on.

It is read in the art. 28 of the bill:

l-bis) identification of specific categories of controls for digital content creators, taking into account the economic activity carried out;

l-ter) provision of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms between digital content creators and related platforms.

The goal is to give a clear legal, juridical and fiscal protection of the Content Creators, with rights and duties. Therefore this should open a door to a CCNL to establish conditions and wages, but also ATECO codes, clear tax treatment and labor cost management.

Source: Buffaloes