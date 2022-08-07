By fixing a problem that was becoming more and more evident with the advancement of new media and technology, theItaly Now officially recognizes to the figure of the content creator within the legal working landscape, with new regulations introduced by DDL Competition.

Through an amendment built ad hoc for the purpose, after years the figure of the Content Creator is finally officially recognized at the legal level in Italy, something that did not exist until now, keeping those who were part of this category in a sort of gray area of work, also in economic terms.

After people of this type have now entered popular culture for years, Italian law has finally moved to officially recognize them, with the usual delay with which the country tends to adapt to new trends in technological but above all cultural and social terms.

In any case, at this point an important patch has been placed on the hitherto very problematic hole. The art. 28 of the Competition Bill states, with a specific addition through an amendment:

l-bis) identification of specific categories of controls for digital content creators, taking into account the economic activity carried out;

l-ter) provision of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms between digital content creators and related platforms.

This is the first official mention, in Italian legal history, of Content Creators as figures officially recognized by the law, also thanks to the strong pushes of WMF: Festival for digital innovation and various figures belonging to the category, now specifically defined.

This should open the door to a precise classification of the professional Content Creator in the workplace, with possible dedicated ATECO code and greater clarity in the tax treatmentwhich should finally bring this panorama out of the gray area it has been in so far.