The office in the Ferozeshah Kotla campus of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has been closed. The reason for this was that a member of staff was found to be Kovid-19 positive and came to work without a negative test. In the absence of the chairman and secretary (Vinod Tihada suspended), the only active officer, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda, has directed Kotla to be closed until further notice.

Not only this, many employees will have to undergo isolation and identify the people in contact with them. Manchanda wrote an email directing to the administrative manager Neeraj Sharma, ‘I have come to know that the Kovid-19 positive case came to light in the DDCA today. Close the club immediately until further orders and sanitization of the entire club premises should be done as soon as possible.

Manchanda is angry that the instructions to not return to work without the employees Kovid-19 negative certificate were violated. A show cause notice has been issued to the person found positive.



According to the email, “an office order was issued that whoever takes leave of Kovid symptoms will not come back to office without conducting Kovid examination.

It added, ‘But Mr. …….. (name not disclosed) Kovid returned to work without a negative test. In this regard, an immediate reply should be sought from them. It is necessary to strictly follow the office order. There is no scope for negligence at this time.

When Manchanda was approached, he said, ‘It may be risky to open Kotla at this time. The office was open but now we have to close everything and after completing the time of isolation for everyone, we will consider reopening it. We can’t take the risk. ‘

The DDCA was planning to start training in a phased manner for its potential players from the beginning of October but it is not yet certain whether this will happen as there has been a significant increase in Kovid-19 cases in Delhi in the last one week.