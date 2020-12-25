Highlights: Congress wall built in 5 districts of Jammu and Kashmir between the Guptakar alliance and the magic figure of number 8

Independents in Srinagar, Reasi and Poonch and Jammu and Kashmir have blocked their party

BJP became the largest party in the DDC election but the Gupta alliance got 110 seats out of 280

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) election results. The People’s Alliance of Guptakar Declaration (Gupakar Alliance) may have won the most seats in the first elections in the union territory, but in terms of equations and figures, a different picture is seen.

In at least 5 of the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir (two in the Valley and three in Jammu), the Congress wall was erected between the Guptakar alliance and the magical figure of number 8. Independents and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), on the other hand, managed to block the way of guilt in three important districts of Srinagar, Reasi and Poonch.

What is the magic figure of 8?

Explain that there is 8 magical figure for the formation of each 14-member council. The figure is 7 in Kupwara and Bandipora where the results are yet to be announced.

Silence left behind by 2 seats in three districts of Jammu

The Congress won 11 seats in Baramulla, Shopian, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Ramban, thereby loosening the grip of the group in these districts. In each of the three districts of Jammu, the group lost two seats to a majority. Even in Baramulla and Shopian, which are considered strongholds of Gupakar, one seat each remained.



Four independents won in Shopian

Similarly, four independents won in Shopian, out of which 2 have gone to their party. As long as the Congress is in Baramulla, the independents and the possible threat to their party’s clandestineism are not being told.

Independents can constitute council alone

Independents who have won 51 seats of DDC in 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir alone are able to form councils in Srinagar and Poonch. Altaf Bukhari, the founder of his party in Srinagar, has already announced that seven independents who have won are on his side.

Tussle between independents and bukhari over independents

According to sources, the chairman of Bukhari Council has already done the deal by offering it to an independent. Talking about the possible scenario, these 7 independents can also combine with the group to form an alternative combination. People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone fueled speculation with the claim that two independents were members of his party. Sajjad Lone said that three independents who won from Baramulla also expressed their allegiance to the People’s Conference.