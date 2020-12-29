The results of the District Development Council (DDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir are in front of everyone. There are four such areas in two districts of Jammu division where development will be in the hands of father and daughter. Both have also taken oath on Monday. This is the first time when father and daughter have won the elections together and are taking oath in the program simultaneously.Abdul Ghani contested from Poonch seat on Congress ticket and won. He has defeated the BJP candidate. His daughter Nazia Gani contested from Nagali Sahib and won. She too contested on the Congress ticket and defeated the BJP candidate. Both were fielded by the Congress from different areas.

Both father and daughter were active in their respective areas for a long time. Congress was also confident about these. On the other hand, father daughter has won from Doda district on BJP tickets. Yudhveer Singh contested the DDC election from Bhadarwah West and his daughter Jaya Rani contested from Bhagwa. They too are sworn in together in the district’s program on Monday.