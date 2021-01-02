The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) new residential scheme with 1,350 flats 2021 was launched on Saturday. DDA Vice President Anurag Jain launched the scheme online. The housing scheme has all types of flats up to HIG, MIG, LIG ​​and EWS. For the first time in the history of DDA, all the work from application to draw in a residential scheme will be completely online.

The scheme is also linked to the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under this, the buyer will get a discount of up to 2.67 lakh. There will be a draw of the housing scheme after the process of checking the application forms etc. After this, flats will be allocated.

A senior official told that the scheme is completely online from the process of application through DDA’s housing software to the possession of flats.

More than 1,350 flats have been offered under the scheme in Dwarka, Jasola, Mangalapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini under Residential Plan 2021. The official said that the maximum number of flats has been offered in the MIG category.

This is how you can apply

Those wishing to buy the flat can go to the DDA website www.dda.org.in. For this, you have to generate your ID. After that it will be possible to apply for them. Then, we will choose the option and size of the flats. Finally registration fees will have to be paid. Other processes will be online only after the draw. People will have to be present on the spot only at the time of allotment of flats.

The scheme was approved in the online meeting of the authority recently chaired by Lt. Governor of Delhi and Chairman of DDA, Anil Baijal. The DDA said that applications under the scheme can be submitted by 16 February.

According to the DDA, DDA was unable to launch any housing scheme in 2020 in the Corona era. The threat has not been postponed yet, so the whole process is being done online. A portal has also been prepared for this. All the information related to the scheme along with the terms and conditions are available on the website of Delhi Development Authority.

