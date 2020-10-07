Highlights: 215 HIG, 352 MIG and 276 EWS will be flats

HIG flat price 2 crores, MIG one crore

EWS flats in this scheme can be of 25 lakh rupees

HIG Flat Near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh Metro Station

new Delhi: The DDA scheme coming in December this year will be special in many ways. The flats will have facilities like multilevel underground parking, water management system, rain water harvesting system. DDA is providing many facilities for the first time. The new flats have been completely built according to the National Building Code 2016. However these facilities will be for HIG flats only. A flat will get parking of three cars here.

In this housing scheme, DDA is talking about bringing about 840 flats. Of this, 215 will be HIG, 352 MIG and 276 EWS flats. HIG flats are near Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh metro station, while MIG flats are available in Dwarka Sector-19B. Apart from this, EWS flats will be in Dwarka-Mangalapuri. According to a DDA official, the flats are almost ready and there is complete preparation that this housing scheme will be launched in December. This time the price of 3BHK ie HIG flats can be up to 2 crore, 2BHK up to 1 crore and EWS i.e. 1BHK can be priced around 25 lakh rupees.

According to the official, HIG flats have a three-tier in-house water management plant. The water that this plant will recycle will be used for toilet and irrigation, while rain water harvesting water will be used in bathrooms and kitchens. Treated RO water will be available for drinking. After the DDA did not get response to the last few housing schemes, now people are getting interested in private builders. Around 11,000 LIG flats were surrendered in the 2014 housing scheme. Now DDA is bringing its housing scheme on the lines of private builders. All new flats have been included in this scheme. Also, connectivity is better in all three locations. The metro stations are quite close and basic facilities are also available. According to the official, the next three-four months after December will be the issue of scrutiny, draw, demand cum allotment letter of applications. This time the draw will also be computerized, in which random number index technique will be adopted. It will also have live telecast on DDA’s website. Every successful application will get time to surrender the flat.