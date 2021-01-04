Highlights: DDA’s EWS flats cost more than LIG, difference of up to Rs 6 lakh

DDA officer said – EWS flats size bigger

EWS flats are available only to those who do not earn more than 3 lakhs of their own.

new Delhi

In DDA’s housing scheme-2021, EWS flats are costlier than LIG. This difference of price is seen in EWS in Manglapuri and LIG flats of Dwarka and Rohini. There is a difference of up to six lakh rupees in the price of both these flats Mangalpuri and Dwarka. While there is a distance of only 6 kilometers between these two sites. There is not much difference in the size of both flats as well. This is the first scheme of DDA in which such difference is seen. While both sites are already developed.

According to DDA officials, the size of EWS flats in Mangalapuri is large and the flat is a completely new construction whereas the LIG flats included in the scheme are old. It is worth noting that EWS category flats are available only to those people whose own income does not exceed 3 lakhs and the total family income does not exceed 10 lakhs. The applicant must have an EWS card. EWS Catagiri flats in Mangalapuri are priced from Rs 28.51 to 29.50 lakhs this time. While their size is 50.74 to 52.50 square meters.

LIG flats are old

On the other hand, LIG ​​flats are available in Dwarka and Rohini. LIG flats in Dwarka Sector-23B range from 22.32 to 22.70 lakhs. While the size of these flats is 33.29 to 33.85 square meters. At the same time, LIG ​​flats in Rohini’s 20, 21, 22, 28, 28 sector are priced from 21.42 to 35.5 lakhs. While their size is also 46.53 to 47.44 square meters. That is, there is not much difference in the size of LIG and EWS in Rohini. But all these flats remain old. However, some old EWS flats built in the Narela site are also included in the scheme. Their price is only 7.55 to 8.14 lakhs. While their size is only 26.54 to 28.19 square meters.

What is unique about Mangalpuri EWS flats

DDA has launched EWS flats in such a large size for the first time. Until now, the flats of this category were called Janata Flats. In which there was only lobby, kitchen, toilet and bathroom. But this bar flats also have a bedroom, kitchen, toilet, bathroom and a bedroom. Balkani is attached to the kitchen and its size is also large. Although the size of the bedroom is small. There will be no space left after the double bed. Palam Metro Station, Mangalpuri Bus Terminal is at Walking Distance. While Palam railway station is also at a distance of two kilometers. Dwarka flyover is also a few meters from here.

