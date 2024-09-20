Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 09/20/2024 – 6:30

Authorized Direct Debit (DDA) gained 10 million users in 2024 and already has 55 million CPFs and CNPJs in Brazil, according to data from technology and intelligence company Núclea. The function, available in all major banks, gathers the bills issued to that individual or legal entity, in order to avoid them being forgotten or the need to request a duplicate.

Unlike direct debit, DDA does not automatically deduct the amount of the bill from the account. The user simply views the charges and then chooses to pay immediately or schedule a date.

The feature was made available by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) in 2009, but its adoption gained greater momentum this year. By the end of 2023, there were 43 million users, which means an increase of 12 million in the user base in 2024 alone.

Of the 55 million payers who use DDA today, 90% are individuals and 10% are legal entities.

How to activate DDA

While automatic debit is activated through a code in one of the accounts, DDA is authorized directly through the bank’s app. The system can also be found by searching for “my bills” or “find my bills”.

Most institutions offer the service free of charge, but a fee may be charged. After activation, DDA will gather all bills issued with your CPF or CNPJ in one place. You can then choose to pay, schedule payment or hide them.

But be careful: most utility bills (such as some electricity, water, gas and telephone bills) and taxes (such as property tax and vehicle tax) are not captured by the system. You will need to keep an eye on these bills. It is important to note, however, that most of them can be set up for direct debit.