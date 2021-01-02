Highlights: Apply for DDA flats from today, everything will be online

Chance signed with 10 banks for the opportunity, scheme till 16 February

Along with the larger size, the prices are also much higher than the previous schemes

177.26 sq mtr HIG flat 2.14 Crore in Pocket-9 of Jasola

Cheapest 162.41 sq mtr flat price of HIG 1.97 Crore

new Delhi: This time, you will not see any reason to dismiss flats in DDA’s housing scheme. If the budget is there, you will not miss the golden opportunity to take flats. DDA has never launched such large size flats in prime location before. This is the reason that the price of flats is also much higher than all the previous schemes.

DDA has brought the most expensive flats so far in Jasola’s Pocket-9. The price of this flat of HIG (3BHK) is 2.14 crores. Last time, the most expensive flats in the same segment are available in Vasant Kunj at a price of 1 crore 72 lakhs. The flat size of the previous scheme was 115.15 square meters, but this time it is 177.26 square meters. The metro station is also very close with the prime location.

This time the cheapest HIG flat in Jasola is worth 1.97 crores. It is also costlier than last year’s most expensive flat. Last year, 2 BHK flats at HIG were incorporated at Vasant Vihar. At that time, the cheapest flat price in this segment was 93.67 lakhs. The size of this flat was 79.71 square meters. But this time the size of the cheapest HIG flat in Jasola is 162.41 square meters. However, some HIG flats of the previous scheme have been included in this scheme. These flats are in Vasant Vihar. Their prices range from 1 crore 43 lakh to 1.72 lakh rupees. Their price is almost the same as the previous scheme.

Apply for DDA flats from today, everything will be online

The most expensive MIG flats worth 1.27 crores

If you are looking for MIG flats, then this time there are two flats available for you in Dwarka. The most expensive flat in this segment is in Dwarka Sector-16B. The cost of which is 1 crore 27 lakhs. In the previous scheme, the most expensive flat in this segment was 98.55 lakhs. The flat was in Narela and its area was 93.54 square meters. While the most expensive MIG flat this time has an area of ​​132.77 square meters. The cheapest flat in the previous scheme in this segment was also 66.22 lakhs, with an area of ​​78.01 square meters. But the cheapest MIG flat in this scheme is in Sector-19 of Dwarka. The cost of which is 1.14 crores. But its size is 119.66 square meters.



EWS flats also cost 29.50 lakhs

EWS Catagiri’s most expensive flat in Mangalpuri is available for Rs 29.50 lakh. Last time the most expensive flat in this category was in Narela for 19.36 lakhs. Its area was 37.31 square meters. This time the area of ​​the most expensive flat is 52.50 square meters. While the price of the cheapest flat this time is 28.51 lakhs, whose area is also 50.74 square meters. The last time the cheapest flat in Narela was 10.42 lakh. Whose area was just 29.77 square meters. This time EWS are multistory. Which have facilities for elevators, parking, green space etc. The site is also at a walking distance from the metro station.

Where how many flats