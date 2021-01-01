There is good news for people thinking of building a house in the capital Delhi. If you also want to buy a house in Delhi, then get ready, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to give this opportunity to people once again in the new year 2021. Only after the scheme is launched, it will be known how many flats will be there and what will be their cost.

DDA’s new housing project will launch on January 2. There are about 1350 flats in this project. However, the price of these flats will not be clear yet.

A senior official said that everything from application to possession of flats under the scheme will be done through the newly developed AWAAS software of Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The official said that under this scheme there are 1350 flats under different categories which are in Dwarka, Jasola, Mangalpuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. The scheme was recently approved during an online meeting and was chaired by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

The official said that with the start of DDA online housing scheme 2021 on January 2, the new year will bring good news for home buyers. The DDA said that applications under the scheme can be made till February 16.