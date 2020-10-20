Kings XI Punjab’s morale has been boosted by a win against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling match. However, the road will not be easy for Punjab today as it will have to face the Delhi Capitals who are at the top of the points table. After losing two very close matches in the beginning of IPL 2020, Kings XI’s team has managed to get results in the last two matches.

Glenn Maxwell’s poor form is a matter of concern

The bowling of the death overs is a matter of concern for Glenn Maxwell’s poor form and a weak middle-order team that will have to win the remaining five matches to make it to the play-offs. Despite the presence of the tournament’s top two scorer openers Rahul (525) and Mayank Agarwal (393), the team has struggled to win. Although the successful return of Chris Gayle has reduced the pressure on the openers, especially Rahul can now play more openly.

Nicholas Puran has shown what he is capable of, but he has not played an innings that has won the team so far. The pressure is on Maxwell as a batsman but he is proving to be a useful spinner. However, against the Delhi Capitals, the team is expected to remain intact with Maxwell.

Delhi team on top on the score sheet

Delhi’s team has been the most successful team in the current tournament so far and a win in a close match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night would have boosted their morale. Prithvi Sau will be desperate to play big innings after failing to open an account in some matches, while Shikhar Dhawan has returned to form. Delhi’s team has been successful in winning seven out of nine matches. Apart from the ball, Akshar Patel has proved his usefulness with the bat as well. In the final over of Ravindra Jadeja’s match against Chennai Superkings, he scored three sixes to win Delhi.

Pant will not play today’s match

With a good bowling order, the Delhi team has shown that they are also capable of defending low scores. Playing in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane does not have much time left to make an impact. Pant will not play in this match either. The last match between the two teams was drawn in the Super Over and the Punjab team more than Delhi will be hoping that it will not happen again.

Kings XI Punjab probable team

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

