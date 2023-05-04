Dungeons & Dragons, a name that alone echoes in the eternity of sleepless nights around a table: friends and relatives are transformed into brave warriors, fearless paladins, evil sorcerers and creatures of all sorts. Given that the main context of D&D is fantasy and creative flair, the presence of pre-packaged adventures, designed to accompany the player towards new challenges and to give initial hints of “life” on the game, will sound strange to the more accustomed. The Darkness beyond Stregolumen is the book that will take players from level 1 to level 8, in a campaign with light tones (but not for this simple) towards challenges of the other world.

Stregolumen

The plot in this case follows a group of adventurers who find themselves in a mysterious amusement park. However, even the evidence hides secrets, in a park that leads every 8 years in his world creatures from everywhere. Players will have to traverse a magical world full of hostile and fantastic creatures, solve puzzles and fight against powerful enemies, in order to save the amusement park and the fairy kingdom.

Speaking of the story itself, there are several personages key that players will encounter along the way, each with their own secrets and motivations. As the story progresses, many surprising twists and revelations will emerge, which will keep the players glued to the pages until the very end. There are also several interesting moral choices players will have to make along the way, which add a layer of depth to the storyline and allow the characters to explore their darker side.

What is surprising, however, is precisely the setting: bringing the players quickly even in the Fairy Planemany plot threads connect to well-known characters in Dungeons & Dragons, effectively offering something suitable for newbies as well as RPG veterans.

A breath of air

What has remained inside me of this book is undoubtedly the setting, queen of the game, a silent protagonist as multifaceted as a prism and equally colourful. The kingdom of Prismeer is detailed, with a variety of fantastical creatures and magical places to discover. The amusement park is a splendid location for adventure, with numerous attractions to explore and unforgettable characters to discover. The atmosphere of the book is truly magical and full of wonder, and players will be as thrilled to reveal all that the realm has to offer as they are when venturing out to Gardaland or theAvengers Campus.

Resource management is also well structured – it will be easy organize the campaign for the Master, thanks to random tables that can be used for random encounters on the street and branches that the story can take, always well managed so as not to leave the DM without something in hand.

We strongly recommend that this manual be used only by a Dungeon Masters with a little experience: the fact that any conflict can be resolved peacefully creates ramifications that are very difficult to manage, so it would be better if there was a DM already able to handle thorny situations and with a good understanding of the rules and any implications that a group could have; it is clear that no DM, however good, will ever be able to foresee every aspect of the game, God forbid, but although the players may be newbies, it is good that the master is a referee with a few “games behind them”.

Nothing forbids it to experimentand we are sure that once you have tried this campaign, you will have new weapons to use in your other games: the brilliance of the product lies in its being so fun, colorful, but also dark and dark, with important themes, with a series of characters iconic (since we are talking about the multiverse) and situations that will exalt the whole table of players.