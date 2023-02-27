Dungeons & Dragons is one of the most famous and popular RPG in the world, the real pioneer. With its fifth edition it has achieved new popularity, thanks also to a modern and intuitive game system that makes it much more accessible to newcomers to the genre. Dragons of the Isle of Storms is the new introductory kit, designed to bring new players to the game we tried and which we will tell you about today.

An island that hides many secrets

The adventure will begin with the arrival on an island not far from the mainland. Here, wedged between rocky and shaggy walls, there is a cloister dedicated to Bahamutfather of all metallic dragons e symbol of heroes and of justice. Each character in the party will have a very specific reason for which he went to this place: who for knowledge, who to get answers, and who, instead, purely for personal fulfillment.

But as soon as you begin to understand that not everything on that island is as it seems, and that the Sleep of the Dragon hides more secrets than he would like you to believe, your group will become much more cohesive and united in objectives. Especially when a dangerous threat will appear in front of you and threaten not only your life, but also that of all the other inhabitants of the island.

New adventurers, arms up!

The introductory kit consists of a regulationa adventure manual (which also includes maps of the various areas of the island), a dice set blue, e 5 pre-generated character sheets. Everything you need to start playing is inside the box, at a very competitive price (20€) compared to the classic game manuals.

The playable characters are very diverse, allowing anyone to find their favorite gameplay style. You will have a clerica paladina magiciana warrior it’s a thief. All cards are extremely detailed And accessibleso as to allow newbies to orient themselves better and to immediately enter the campaign without difficulty.

New masters, gathering!

The rule book and the adventure book by Dragons of the Isle of Storms instead they are perfect for any new dungeon master who is approaching the role for the first time. The rules are well written and presents all the basic rules of the game, the various mechanics and characteristics of the characters in a clear and simple way. It is meant to be read and understood even by those who have never touched any RPG in their life, with various notes that may help to manage all the various situations and advice to improve the identification of the players. Plus the maps are simple And well definedwhile the encounters and settings are managed very well indeed.

This will allow for more controlled situations and with less chance of leaving the dungeon master confused. All of it though without taking away the feeling of free exploration and a choice that has been accompanying every edition of Dungeons & Dragons for decades. The encounters, to conclude, are indeed simple in the eyes of a veteran, but we must admit that to be a pre-made adventure for novices, they are very diverse and with as many resolutions as possible, so as to allow every type of player to show their qualities. The secondary events and the missions also allow to give a taste of what is possible to create and face in this RPG, putting the players in front of clashes, investigations, moral choices and dictated by their emotions.

Conclusion

So let’s have a final thought on this new introductory kit. In general, Dragons of the Isle of Storms is a well-crafted and well-thought-out adventure to introduce new players to Dungeons & Dragons. It is very suitable for those who have never played, allowing everyone to be able to try and deal with many different situations in a different way very intuitive. This without ever feeling out of place or overwhelmed by too cumbersome rules, but rather accompanying the player for throughout the adventure. Whether it’s player, or dungeon master, giving personalized recommendations based on your role.

Unfortunately though, although this kit is perfect for new players, it won’t tell the more veterans much since it introduces nothing new. All the events and missions are quite simple (for obvious reasons), and if you’re looking for more challenging unfortunately you will be disappointed. An excellent point in favor is the price, which allows you to take home the whole box for €20, a figure definitely more accessible compared to traditional game manuals. Warmly recommended to all those who want to approach Dungeons & Dragons in a simple way.