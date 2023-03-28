The was held today D&D Directan event that highlighted all the news related to Dungeons & Dragons arriving in the coming months.

Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons

Undisputed protagonist, the announcement of the new DLC for MinecraftDungeons & Dragons: find all the details here in the dedicated article.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Secret Lair

The 6 cards available in the Secret Lair from Magic: The Gathering dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will all be monocolor, with the exception of Edgin, which due to its duplicity in terms of background, will have two colors.

Dao of Drizzt and Lolth's Warrior

Continues the Legend of Drizzt, the most famous drow of Dungeons & Dragonswith the two novels that will continue and close the most recent trilogy dedicated to the character.

Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan

We always talk about drow in Neverwinter, with the 25th expansion Menzoberranzanwhich will bring the city to the well-known MMO for the first time.

D&D Replicas of the Realms

New statues are on the way, and they are truly exceptional: the first two will be a Mimic, obviously with his mouth wide open ready to show his teeth, and a baby Owlbear.

Coming soon to Dungeons & Dragons

During the event there was also talk of what is to come for the world of Dungeons & Dragons: between the four upcoming manuals (which you can see above) and the application for playing Dungeons & Dragons online, complete with a 3D map and characters (which you can see below), it can be said that the brand is preparing a big party to celebrate its 50th birthday, in 2024.