It was back in 1983 when Tracy and Laura Hickman’s work was published as an adventure for Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: A module that brought players to tackle Strahd, this character very close to Dracula who rules Castle Ravenloft (and what is nearby, i.e. Barovia). Now, with the fifth edition (and a released manual dedicated to Ravenloft and its setting), it returns The Curse of Strahd – where the Hickmans have offered advice – ready to take you towards a very long-lasting and structured campaign to immerse you in this adventure with gothic and horror hues.

How does it work?

Curse of Strahd is a hardcover manual by 256 pages sold at the price of €39.99 (you can buy it from here). Furthermore, at the end of the manual, you will also find a double-sided map, which will show you the demiplane of Barovia on one side (we are not on the Forgotten Realms or in any other land, but in a dedicated demiplane), and on the other some important locations.

The manual in question proposes 16 chapters for the campaign, as well as a series of appendages useful as monsters, treasures and character backgrounds. Then there are maps that you can use, scattered throughout the manual in the exact place where you will need them, as well as an explanation of the tarot (interesting mode inserted inside the game) and various attachments.

The adventure in question is designed for a group of adventurers who start from level 1, then reaching up to 10, therefore perfect to be used standalone, but also to be inserted into a long-term campaign that you are already carrying out.

Drowning in the clouds of a raging storm, the silhouette of the vampire Count Strahd von Zarovich looms over the ancient walls of Castle Ravenloft. Thunder makes the spiers of the castle rumble. The wind howls louder as he looks down at the village of Barovia. In the distance, but not far enough to escape his keen eyesight, a group of adventurers has just entered his domains. The faintest hint of a smile forms on Strahd’s face as his dark machinations are set in motion. He knew they were coming and why they are here: everything goes according to his plans.

The gaming experience

Let’s start from the initial assumption: The Curse of Strahd is different from other D&D adventures. Although the game has always been very differentiated – just think that a manual with themed missions is in the works heist, i.e. real heists, robberies, things like that – this setting pushes the players and the master towards gothic horror, a truly intriguing setting to discover (both for the players who will experience it, and for the Dungeon Master who will have to role the various NPCs ).

What we have ascertained is that, in its own way, the tints that color The Curse of Strahd are gray: gray like the ruins that populate Barovia and the Ravenloft Castlegray like the choices you will have to make, and all this undoubtedly translates into social interactions, in moments where it will be necessary to role the characters precisely and, based on the style of play of the table, even in some internal separation of the party.

Also preponderant freedom proposed in The Curse of Strahd: we are talking about a demiplane, a mechanic that allows you to give a world of choices, since the world is ultimately limited. The castle will become every player’s best friend, with areas to be reviewed from time to time and exciting explorations, without however making the game difficult for the Dungeon Master since in the end, in addition to the Castle and Barovia, they will not be able to go further.

This obviously means that the characters will be able to travel between the various areas freely, and this could make the sessions dispersive: however, the manual offers suggestions to the Dungeon Master and a table useful for understanding the level of difficulty, so as to adjust everything.

The Curse of Strahd lends itself a lot to leveling up with Milestones: The number of enemies and the approach is so varied that it is difficult to manage everything with experience. As for the plot however, the introduction is simple: the players will end up in Barovia and, finding allies, improving and looking for treasures, they will then have to defeat Strahd to remove the curse and escape from the demiplane.