D&D turns 50we have all understood this by now, so much so that the events and products created to celebrate this very important half century are so numerous that they are beyond our control.

We do not only have collaborations with video games or with prestigious companies such as LEGO, but also real “official tributes” that will delight collectors: this is the case for the new publication we want to tell you about.

There Royal Mail English has officially opened pre-orders for its new Dungeons & Dragons themed stamp collection: the 14 stamps present in the collection, illustrated by the British artist Wayne Reynolds, offer a good 11 new images of the most beloved characters in the D&D narrative universe.

The main set of eight beautiful stamps features a selection of iconic monsters from the game: Red Dragon, Owlbear, Vecna, Gelatinous Cube, Mind Flayer, Mimic, Warpbeast, and Beholder.

When the stamps in the main set are shined under ultraviolet light, they are revealed a special surprise. Four stamps feature the D&D ampersand (&) logo. The other four reveal graphics relevant to the monster depicted on the stamp: Red Dragon (dragon head), Vecna ​​(skull), Mimic, and Beholder. Each of these four fluorescent graphics was created for the 50th anniversary.

READ ALSO Mutant Year Zero Review: Long Live the Ark Raiders!

Six more stamps, presented in a leafletdepict dynamic images of a party of adventuring heroes that can be used in the game, including: Tiefling Rogue, Human Bard, Halfling Cleric, Elf Warrior, Dwarf Paladin, and Dragonborn Wizard.

If you are a fan of stamps, D&D or, why not, both, you can’t miss this collection, available from July 25thbut already pre-orderable!