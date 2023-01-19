As we reported in a recent article, persistent rumors about a possible have been circulating in recent days price increase of subscriptions of each level in D&D Beyond, reaching an increase of 400%. Those rumors turned out to be false following an official statement.

She intervened directly Dungeons & Dragons Beyondthe company that manages the fifth generation hub of the most famous role-playing game in the world, declaring that not only these rumors are falsebut that it is the company’s goal to guarantee a portion of free elements available to its players.

The Tweet we are referring to is hereand it is also reiterated that the company is not working on developing a virtual dungeon master (AI) as “we love human dungeon masters too much”.

The public is perplexed and even a little suspicious in the face of these statements, which have led to the need to write a Apology tweet to the D&D community by the company, reaffirming that episodes like that of OGL license they won’t happen again.

