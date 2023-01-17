The user Twitter dungeons scribe, better known as Hosreleased a bombshell regarding Wizards of the Coastwhich seems willing to raise the price of the service Dungeons & Dragons: Beyond by 400% for each player level. There are currently three echelons: the free profile, which can create a limited number of characters using only the basic rules of Dungeons & Dragonsthe account Hero which can take advantage of an infinite number of character and stories, as well as the ability to use in Early Access the new features added, and the account for i master’s degree, which allows players to share content between different accounts. In addition, they will be able to take advantage of the other sourcebooks to use new monsters and classes.

I can confirm these changes are what @Wizards digital game VP Chris Cao has planned for the future of D&D The $30pm is for the highest tier, and includes monthly content drops Their dream is everyone paying $30pm to play Hos is correct on everything, confirmed by WotC sources https://t.co/nqCYanGIsD — DnD_Shorts (@DnD_Shorts) January 16, 2023

At the moment these are just unconfirmed rumors, but the content creators DnD_Shorts And Nerd Immersionknown to be close to Wizards of the Coastthey reposted the Tweets Of Hos. DnD_Shorts stated that it is aware of future plans for D&D Beyond, without however giving a confirmation on the date on which it will happen. According to the insider, the most expensive account will cost $30, and the developers’ dream is that all users will get to take advantage of this profile. News of this magnitude will certainly shock the community of the service, all that remains is to wait for the arrival of a confirmation and the reactions that will ensue.