A total of 11 matches have been played so far in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals played their third match on 29 September and for the first time the team suffered defeat. Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won both their matches. After suffering a 15-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, team coach Ricky Ponting told what caused the team to lose. Ponting also denied that the pitch was lacking. Ponting said that Sunrisers Hyderabad performed better than his team in every department.

Chasing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s target of 163 runs, the Delhi Capitals team could only manage 147 runs for 7 wickets in the match on Tuesday night. Asked if the conditions made a difference in the match, Ponting insisted that Sunrisers Hyderabad implemented the strategy better than his team. Ponting said after the match, ‘I don’t think the circumstances were so different. The field was large, the square boundary here was large. But in the end Sunrisers Hyderabad left us behind. He said, ‘We could not do our best. Sunrisers Hyderabad had good partnerships in the top order and they rotated the strike well and some players scored big scores. It proved to be a difference in the match.

‘If this happens, we could have won’

Apart from the half-century of opener Johnny Bairstow, Rashid Khan’s superb bowling, Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the winning account in the 13th season of IPL by defeating Delhi Capitals. Regarding the Delhi Capitals top-order batsmen, Ponting said, “If a batsman would have played with a stick and scored a big score, like if a player had played an innings of more than 60 or 70 runs, maybe we could have won the match.” Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match that the ball was coming at an uneven pace in the second innings but Ponting believes the conditions were better during his team’s batting.

‘No Excuses From Us’

He said, ‘The wicket looked very good on seeing. There was some grass on it, it was nice and solid. We saw that there was no more bounce from the new ball. Ponting said, “Warner and Beairstow batted very well in the beginning. He got the boundary at the time when needed, and he scored two runs quite brilliantly. He said, ‘The wicket was probably a little better in the second innings and there was dew, so there was no excuse from our side. They left us behind. ‘